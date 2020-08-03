Nicole Kidman has reunited with her 80-year-old mother, Janelle, after the two spent eight months apart.

The renowned actress and wife of country music star Keith Urban shared the joyous family news on Instagram this week. The tender reunion came after travel difficulties resulting from the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic kept the mom and daughter away from each other for so long.

Kidman, who hails from Australia like Urban, has spent most of her virus-related downtime in Tennessee with her husband, but she was finally able to see her mother in their home country recently, as Today reports. This was only after the actress finished a required two-week quarantine on arriving, however.

"Feels so good to be able to hug my mum!" Kidman exclaims alongside two photos that show her embracing her mother. "It's been 8 months. I missed her 80th birthday but I'm here now. Love you Mumma."

Parents are obviously an essential part of anyone's life, and especially for Kidman and Urban. Speaking to the Australian show the Project earlier this year, the "Superman" singer explained how both he and his wife were anxious to physically check-in on their mothers.

"We want to get back to see our moms, too," Urban said at the time. "Nic's sister's there and all of her family, my brother and his family, everybody's there, so we're really anxious to get back."

The pandemic has changed more than just the frequency with which the couple can visit far-away family. Urban's upcoming album, The Speed of Now Part 1, was almost entirely reconfigured in light of the coronavirus.