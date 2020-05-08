Keith Urban's next album will arrive in 2020. The reigning ACM Entertainer of the Year announced that The Speed of Now Part 1 will drop on Sept. 18 and shared clips of five songs from the project.

The Speed of Now Part 1 is Urban's 11th studio album and first since Graffiti U in April 2018. "We Were" and "God Whispered Your Name" are singles he's already released from the album, with "We Were" peaking inside the Top 5 on Billboard's Country Airplay chart and "God ..." sitting just inside the Top 20 currently.

The second half of a video Urban shared with fans previews five additional songs: "Tumbleweed," the previously released "Polaroid," "Change Your Mind," "Wait" and "Superman."

In the video, Urban admits he came up with the album title last fall because it reflected how quickly life was moving. Six months later, with the world stopped due to the coronavirus, the 52-year-old acknowledges a very different meaning of "the speed of now."

The album's timing comes two days after he's scheduled to host the 2020 ACM Awards, an April broadcast postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. This is the first time Urban has hosted an awards show, but it comes one awards season after he won the top prize in Las Vegas. The 2020 ACMs will be in Nashville, however.

Urban has remained active during his time in quarantine, with several interviews and live stream performances. Typically he and wife Nicole Kidman split time between homes in the Nashville area and in Australia.

