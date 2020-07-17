Keith Urban knows just how invincible a good love can make you feel: like a superhero. "When I was with you, I was Superman," the country superstar confesses to an old flame.

Urban teamed with hit country tunesmith Craig Wiseman and Captain Cuts, a Los Angeles-based songwriter and producer trio, to write "Superman," a funky, electronic track. The melody and guitar work is classic upbeat Urban with a 2020 polish. The singer co-produced the song with Captain Cuts members Ben Berger, Ryan McMahon and Ryan Rabin, who also play on the tune.

"Lately I've been livin' in a world that's black and white / Ever since you left, all the colors just drain out of my life / And I've been goin' through the motions / I can feel myself slippin' away, slippin' away," Urban confesses in the first verse. The song's lyrics look back on that relationship, comparing the way it made him feel not only to Superman, but also to "Johnny and June in a ring of fire."

A press release explains that Urban wrote "Superman" metaphorically, but with some specific places in mind. "I like when listeners can put their own story, their own faces and their own characters into the song," he says, "and this one to me, is definitely one of those songs.”

Urban enlisted Andymation to help create the animation in the "Superman" music video.

"Superman" is the third song Urban has released from his forthcoming new album, The Speed of Now Part 1. It follows "We Were" and "God Whispered Your Name."

The Speed of Now Part 1 is due out on Sept. 18. Two days earlier, on Sept. 16, Urban is scheduled to host the 2020 ACM Awards, which were delayed from April due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

