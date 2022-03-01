One thing you can always count on with Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman is their unfaltering support of each other's creative endeavors. So it was no surprise to see Urban walking the red carpet with his wife and superstar actress at the 28th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards on Sunday night (Feb. 27).

The couple — who never shy away from PDA — looked quite cuddly while posing for photos ahead of the show. Urban wore a black ensemble with an embroidered button up, sport coat and black boots. Kidman opted for a black long-sleeved, floor-length gown topped off with a white bow on the collar. She set the whole outfit off with a fiery red lip.

Kidman was among the night's nominees for her portrayal of Lucille Ball in Amazon's Being the Ricardos. Her co-star, Javier Bardem, was also nominated for his performance as Desi Arnaz. The trophy for Female Actor in a Leading Role — Motion Picture ultimately went to Jessica Chastain for her work in The Eyes of Tammy Faye. Others in the category included Olivia Colman (The Lost Daughter), Lady Gaga (House of Gucci) and Jennifer Hudson (Respect).

Urban is gearing up for a handful of Las Vegas residency dates. The country star is filling in for the postponed Adele residency after receiving a panicked call asking him to do so. He has more dates coming in May. This summer, the "Wild Hearts" singer will also embark on a lengthy The Speed of Now Tour with more than 50 stops scheduled. The trek begins June 17 and will wrap on Nov. 5.

