Keith Urban Offers Nicole Kidman Update After Her Mother’s Death

Keith Urban says wife Nicole Kidman still has bad days alongside the good in the weeks since her mother died.

Janelle Kidman died on Sept. 7, and it was quite sudden. The actor was attending the Venice Film Festival and had planned to accept an award for her role in Babygirl when she got the news and rushed to be with family.

In a statement, Kidman offered a few thoughts on the relationship:

I'm in shock and I have to go to my family, but this award is for her. She shaped me, she guided me and she made me. I am beyond grateful that I get to say her name to all of you through Halina. The collision of life and art is heartbreaking, and my heart is broken.

Urban was set to release his High album two weeks later, and — as it turns out — was slated to appear on Today. That visit was scuttled so he could be with his wife during her difficult time.

A return visit on Wednesday (Oct. 30) gave him a chance to sing songs from High, and to update fans on how Nicole is doing.

Related: Cute Photos of Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman That Capture Their Love

"It’s up and down," he tells Hoda Kotb. "It comes in waves. But the outpouring’s been amazing. So thank you everyone for that. We really appreciate it."

Kidman kept a low profile in the weeks after Janelle's passing, but turned up in a big way last Saturday (Oct. 26). She hopped onstage during Concert for Carolina, the Luke Combs-led charity show in Charlotte, N.C.

Urban was a headliner, but just because he was working doesn't mean she was going to miss his birthday. After being brought to the stage, she handed the mic to Eric Church, who led the crowd in a version of "Happy Birthday."