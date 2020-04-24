Keith Urban shook things up Thursday morning (April 23) by teasing a little bit of his new song "Polaroid" on social media. A few hours later, after midnight Friday (April 24), it dropped in full.

Over a melody with a bit of a reggae flair, Urban sings about a first meeting, way back when. An old photo shows the moment, but, he confesses, "The night it was taken, I didn't have a clue / That someday I'd be something more than just a boy in a Polaroid with you."

Urban tells Zane Lowe that friends sent him "Polaroid" (though he doesn't specify who wrote it), and the song's concept connected with him right from the start.

"When I first moved to Nashville, my band and I lived in this just, rundown, piece-of-crap house, and we had parties all the time, and somebody gave us a Polaroid camera, and we'd take pictures of everybody and put them up on a wall and everything," the singer shares. "And the idea that this couple in this photograph who were at a party that they didn't really want to be at ... And then, all these years later, they're still together ... I thought was just such a great lyric.”

"Polaroid" comes hot on the heels of "God Whispered Your Name," Urban's most recent release, a single from a forthcoming studio album. The 2019 ACM Entertainer of the Year has yet to announce the title or release date for that record, but it will be the 11th studio album of his career.

A music video for "Polaroid" will arrive at 10AM ET on Friday. Fans will have a chance to ask questions of the country star, which he'll answer live during the premiere event.

Despite being off the road due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) quarantine, Urban has been generous to fans lately, most recently performing on the One World: Together at Home TV special organized by Lady Gaga to encourage fans to stop the spread of COVID-19. Urban contributed to the event with a cover of Steve Winwood's "Higher Love;" his wife, actress Nicole Kidman, made a quick appearance as well.

