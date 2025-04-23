Keith Urban Reveals He Just Did Something for the First Time Ever in His Career

Keith Urban is still having career firsts, even after decades of success in country music.

As the "Straight Line" singer embarks on his 2025 High and Alive tour, which kicks off May 22 in Alabama, he revealed that this will be the first time he has ever toured using a stage setup that he has already used in the past.

Urban tells his label, Universal Music, "I think one of the areas we really benefitted with this tour was, we were doing a residency in Vegas, which started in October of last year, and then we wrapped it in February of this year."

Urban continues, "We went ahead and designed a hind-live production ahead of that show so we could, we could actually utilize all that production in Vegas and start to get a feel for what we can do with it on stage. We've never gotten that opportunity before."

How will that affect the "Somebody Like You" singer's upcoming tour?

Urban says, "It was almost like getting previews in front of a live audience for the tour, it was great."

This can only assist Urban and his team. They have not done a full tour in more than three years, so this has likely helped them shake off any rust they might have acquired in the past 900+ days.

When Urban announced the new tour, he made a statement in which he promised us we will see "Lots of hits, new songs, things we won't even think about until we're onstage — and loads of guitar."

