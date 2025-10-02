Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman's surprise separation and Kidman's subsequent divorce filing left us all reeling.

The two were married for almost two decades and share two children, who now will split their time between their mom and dad.

During their time as a couple, Urban put out plenty of heartbreak songs, and he's known for his raw emotion and powerful lyrics.

Those songs were hypothetical when he was one half of country music's most-beloved couples, but now, they'll likely hit a little differently when Urban sings them live or they come on the radio.

Let's take a look at the eight saddest Keith Urban songs about losing love.

Some are more raw than others, and some apply to Urban's current situation pretty seamlessly.

The 8 Saddest Keith Urban Songs About a Lost Love: Ranked

8. "Break On Me" is About Collapsing Under the Weight of Heartbreak

7. "Making Memories of Us" Hits Hard, in a Bad Way, Post-Breakup

6. "Everybody" is a Heartbreak Song Filled With Loneliness

5. "Come Back to Me" Has You Hoping For the Spark to Return

4. "Blue Ain't Your Color" Isn't A Breakup Song Per Se, But Oozes Sadness

3. "Stupid Boy" is a Gut-Punch of Regret After Pushing Away Love

2. "You'll Think of Me" is a Breakup Anthem With a Kick

1. "Tonight I Wanna Cry" is Pure Heartbreak - Just Urban + a Piano

How Many Number One Songs Does Keith Urban Have?

Keith Urban currently has 20 no. 1 songs on the country charts.

Where is Keith Urban From?

Urban was born in Whangarei, New Zealand.

Why Did Keith Urban + Nicole Kidman Get Divorced?

The couple haven't spelled out any specific reason for their split. In fact, neither has issued any public statement about their breakup at all.

Kidman's public filing documents cite irreconcilable differences as the reason for the divorce. If anyone cheated or behaved inappropriately, it's not documented in this filing.

