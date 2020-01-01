Keith Urban is no stranger to playing Nashville's annual New Year's Eve concert—2019 marked the fourth straight year Urban has headlined Music City Midnight at Nashville's Bicentennial Capitol Mall State Park. However, this NYE was the first time he'd headlined the show with none other than classic rock goddess Stevie Nicks.

Urban had been teasing the collaboration for some days prior to the big show, and it didn't disappoint. The pair heated things up in the chilly Nashville night quickly with a hard-driving rendition of Nicks' famous 1981 duet with the late Tom Petty, "Stop Draggin' My Heart Around."

Urban, of course, took Petty's vocal part and added his own searing guitar, while the 71-year-old Nicks swirled about with her long hair flowing, shaking a tambourine, and matching up her vocals with Urban for a delightfully gritty performance. While Nicks bundled up fashionably in a black coat, Urban didn't seem to be affected by the cool weather, wearing just a striped sweater to keep out the chill.

Urban (with wife Nicole Kidman) took to Instagram after the show to thank everyone who'd come out to celebrate 2020 with him, including Nicks, whom he termed "a goddess."

Urban wasn't the only one rocking out in anticipation of ball drop at the Nashville event. Ashley McBryde, Jason Isbell, the Struts, Amanda Shires, Bren Joy, Kalie Shorr, DJ Dave Audé and the Fisk Jubilee Singers all joined him for the event, which was free to the public.

