Keith Urban Turns 52 With Loving Message From Wife Nicole Kidman

"You are so loved"—that's the message actress Nicole Kidman likes to use for her social media posts on Oct. 26 every year, celebrating (of course) her husband Keith Urban's birthday. This year, his 52nd, was no different, as she posted a sweet photo of the couple together and the reassurance that he's very, very much loved!

Urban himself marked his own birthday with a photo on Instagram showing off just how loved he is in a material sense. He displays an impressive amount of balloons, presents, and a big vase of roses (behind which his wife can be spotted, half-hidden by all the splendor). "It's all in the details," he cheekily noted.

Age is not slowing down Urban whatsoever, as he recently called on the co-writer of his song We Were", Eric Church, for a new rendition of the nostalgic song.

Urban shared the duet with fans on Monday (Oct. 21) after teasing the collaboration on Instagram the day before. While the arrangement remains the same — with an acoustic guitar and banjo over pop-leaning melody — the track is refreshed with Church's contribution.

Urban released "We Were" (written by Church, Jeff Hyde and Ryan Tyndel), as a single in May of 2019, explaining that he didn't realize Church was one of the co-writers until after he recorded it.