Keith Urban on Valentine’s Day: It’s the ‘Sentiment’ and the ‘Thought That Counts’

Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman have been married for nearly 18 years. They have two daughters together, and remain one of country music's hottest "it" couples — and most PDA-friendly on red carpets.

One would assume that for Valentine's Day, Urban would go all out and blanket his wife in rose petals. Maybe he'd even write a song for her, or give her a 3-foot-tall chocolate bunny on the special day for lovers.

But if you ask Urban himself, that's not the case.

We nudged him to give some advice on what someone who's been married for nearly a decade, as I have been, might do for Valentine's Day.

Before I even finished my sentence, Urban laughed. He didn't want to answer!

"Don't ask me, man," he insists. But I pushed on — c'mon, he's Keith Urban!

Urban stuck to his guns, saying, "Yeah, but it ends up being cold advice, and I ain't advising anyone on anything. Not going down that clickbait!"

I wondered how it works, though, when you're a renowned singer-songwriter and a romantic. Can he just show up and give Nicole flowers from the grocery store, or is that an insult?

"No, it's not," he swears. "I bet she knows it should be the sentiment. Isn't it the thought that counts?"

Urban had some more advice to add to that.

"You know where that doesn't work is when you go, 'I thought about buying you a gift, and it's the thought that counts,'" he jokes.

We might not ever really know if Urban follows his own advice of the sentiment and thought mattering most, or if he does indeed go all-out and spoil his leading lady on Valentine's Day.

Perhaps that is how their relationship has lasted this long, by keeping the romantic secrets as private as possible!

