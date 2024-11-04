Keith Urban Loves to Eat Where?! His Go-To Spot Will Surprise You!

It's 1AM on a Friday night/Saturday morning and you head into Waffle House after a night of partying.

You sit down to get situated and check out the menu (even though you probably know what you want already), and you look up and see ... Keith Urban?!

One of country music's biggest superstars — with a staggering net worth — reveals that he loves to eat at Waffle House.

Sure, Waffle House is no 5 star restaurant, but you always know what you are getting when stumbling into one.

The "Messed Up as Me Singer" was a recent guest on the Literally! With Rob Lowe podcast, where he spilled the details of his Waffle House escapades.

"I do love Waffle House. How can you not?" Urban says.

Then, he dropped a bombshell, revealing his order.

"Scattered, smothered, covered, chunked, chopped, diced — let's go!" he adds.

Lowe asked Urban if he had written a song about Waffle House — he hasn't — but he referred back to the Jonas Brothers song "Waffle House."

"Jonas Brothers nailed that one, it's a good one too," Urban says.

It's cool that Urban loves Waffle House, and the feeling is mutual. He was recently named the most-played Waffle House jukebox artist! His song "Blue Ain't Your Color" is a Waffle House favorite among patrons.

