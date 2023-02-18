Kellie Pickler’s Husband, Kyle Jacobs, Celebrated Big Career Win in Final Social Media Post Before Suicide

Kellie Pickler's husband, Nashville songwriter and producer Kyle Jacobs, celebrated a major career triumph in his final social media post, just two days before his apparent suicide.

The 49-year-old country music veteran turned to his social media on Wednesday (Feb. 15) to mark the success of Lee Brice's latest album, Hey World, which has been certified platinum.

Jacobs co-wrote several songs on the album, and he also co-produced the project, as well as playing acoustic guitar and singing background vocals.

"Platinum?! SWEEEET!!!" he wrote alongside an image of the album cover. "An amazing crew of incredibly talented peeps put this one together…Deeply honored to be a creative part of it…Thank you Jesus!!!"

Jacobs also wrote Garth Brooks' "More Than a Memory," Eli Young Band's "Dust" and several of Brice's hits, including "Hard to Love" and "I Drive Your Truck."

According to Variety, Jacobs died by suicide on Friday (Feb. 17). He and Pickler had been married for more than 10 years, and they starred together in a reality television show called I Love Kellie Pickler on CMT, which lasted three seasons.

Metro Nashville Police tell Variety and TMZ that Jacobs died from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. He was found in an upstairs bedroom at the couple's home in Nashville.

"Mr. Jacobs' wife, Kellie Pickler, reported that she awoke a short time earlier, did not see her husband, and began looking for him," per the police statement. "After she and her personal assistant were unable to open the door to the upstairs bedroom/office, the assistant telephoned 911."

Pickler is currently a host on SiriusXM's The Highway. Musically, her last release came in 2017 with a single titled "If It Wasn't for a Woman." The Season 5 American Idol finalist released her most recent full-length album, The Woman I Am, in 2013.