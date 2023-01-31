Kelly Clarkson Lands Historic Hosting Role at the 2023 NFL Honors

Kelly Clarkson has a landmark hosting gig on the books. The singer is set to host the 2023 NFL Honors ceremony, an annual event that celebrates stand-out players within the National Football League (NFL).

As host, Clarkson is a trailblazer: She's the first woman to ever helm the show since its inception in 2012. Actor Alec Baldwin hosted the NFL Honors for its first three years, and other previous hosts have included Steve Harvey, Seth Meyers, Conan O'Brien, Rob Riggle and Keegan Michael-Key.

Speaking to Access Daily, Clarkson admits that she's a little baffled as to how she got picked to host the show.

"I had mixed feelings," the star acknowledges. "I was like, 'Wait, I'm not involved in sports ball whatsoever. Like, should you ask someone who's involved in the sports community?'"

However, she's had plenty of experience hosting a show. Her NBC talk show, the Kelly Clarkson Show, is now in its fourth season. She's also a frequent flyer as a coach on the Voice, returning this season alongside fellow coaches Niall Horan, Chance the Rapper and Blake Shelton. Shelton has been a coach every year since the first season of the Voice, but Season 23 will be his last.

Now in its 12th year, the 2023 NFL Honors is set for Feb. 9. The show will air on NBC and the NFL Network, and it will also be available to stream on Peacock.

