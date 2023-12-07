Kelly Clarkson once again proved she is the GOAT of covers with her powerful rendition of "Desperado." She included The Eagles hit in her Kellyoke segment on her talk show, the Kelly Clarkson Show, in early December.

Although she opted to keep the song stripped down to just a simple piano accompaniment, Clarkson did not hold back with her vocals. As the song progressed to the third verse, she let her voice speak to the lyrics' pleading nature, driving into the high notes without hesitation.

"Desperado, why don't you come to your senses? / Come down from your fences, open the gate / It may be rainin', but there's a rainbow above you / You better let somebody love you (Let somebody love you) / You better let somebody love you before it's too late," she belts out.

The Eagles first released "Desperado" in 1973. The soft rock ballad — which appeared on their album of the same name — was written by Glenn Frey and Don Henley. Surprisingly the song was never released as a single, but it's become widely popular over the years.

Clarkson has covered songs of all genres and time periods during the last three seasons of the show. Several of her track choices have been country, including Lainey Wilson's "Heart Like a Truck," Hailey Whitters' "She Ain't" and most recently Ashley McBryde's "Bonfire at Tina's." Each time she has delivered her versions effortlessly, and with such conviction that you'd think the song was always meant to be hers.

The Kelly Clarkson Show launched in September 2019. The show introduced the Kellyoke segment during it's third season. Fans can watch weekdays at 3PM ET on NBC.