Kelly Clarkson has been photographed in public for the first time since the news broke that she'd filed from divorce from her husband of nearly seven years, talent manager Brandon Blackstock.

The UK's Daily Mail published the photos, which captured Clarkson as she was walking her dog in her neighborhood in Los Angeles, according to the accompanying report.

Clarkson is dressed casually in an Army green shirt with overalls, sandals and sunglasses as she walks along the sidewalk on Friday (June 12), one day after the news broke that she had filed for divorce in a Los Angeles court on June 4.

The photos were snapped on the same day Clarkson's daughter with Blackstock, River Rose, celebrated her sixth birthday. To see the pictures, visit the Daily Mail's website.

Clarkson and Blackstock married on Oct. 20, 2013, and Clarkson became a stepmother to his two kids, daughter Savannah and son Seth. They welcomed their first child together, daughter River Rose, in June of 2014, followed by their son, Remington Alexander, in April of 2016.

Clarkson and Blackstock listed two lavish mansions in Nashville and Los Angeles for sale in the months before she filed for divorce. The L.A. mansion has since been pulled from the market. It's not clear if that's the house where she was staying when the new pictures were taken.

The pop and sometimes country singer has been based in Los Angeles in recent years due to her work on The Voice, as well as her daily talk show. Most recently, she was quarantined with her family, including Blackstock, at the family's ranch in Montana, where she continued to make remote appearances.

Clarkson has yet to comment publicly on her divorce filing.

