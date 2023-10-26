Kelly Clarkson is set to host NBC's iconic Christmas in Rockefeller Center television special in 2023, but that's not all.

Deadline reports that the singer and television personality will both host the Christmas special in 2023 and also perform at the two-hour event. Christmas in Rockefeller Center is set to broadcast live on NBC from New York City's Rockefeller Center on Wednesday, Nov. 29, at 8PM ET and stream simultaneously via Peacock.

According to Deadline, 2023 marks the 20th anniversary of Clarkson's first appearance on the annual holiday special, and she has performed on Christmas in Rockefeller Center many times since. Clarkson moved her daily talk show on NBC from Los Angeles to New York City for its 2023 season, and she also films that show at Rockefeller Center.

Access Hollywood host Mario Lopez will join WNBC news anchors Natalie Pasquarella and David Ushery in hosting a special live hour prior to the telecast, while NBC's Today show anchors Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb, Al Roker and Craig Melvin will make special appearances for the iconic annual lighting of the Christmas tree in Rockefeller Center in 2023.

Clarkson turned to social media to share the news with fans, saying she is "really excited" about the opportunity.

"I love Christmas so much," she gushes. "It's so magical. My whole family's gonna be here, and we are very excited about Christmas in New York."

Clarkson has not yet revealed what song she plans to perform during the special. Additional performers are to be announced.