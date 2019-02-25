From the moment the much-anticipated Meaning of Life Tour kicked off in January, Kelly Clarkson has made it a point to pay tribute to a fellow music superstar by doing a brand new cover during her shows. On Friday (Feb. 22) in Chicago, the 2002 American Idol winner decided it was time to give Shawn Mendes' massive hit "In My Blood" a try.

And she killed it.

"Every time (this song) comes on the radio in the car, I should be embarrassed of what's happening — like I definitely should be, but I'm not. I'm just like wailing at the stop light," Clarkson admitted to the crowd assembled at the Allstate Arena before tearing into the megahit.

Dressed in an all black ensemble, Clarkson remarked that she had met Mendes at the 2019 Grammy Awards and that the 20-year-old was just as sweet and adorable as she thought he would be.

"That's one hell of a song, Shawn Mendes," she said, smiling after the performance.

Also joining her on tour is special guest and The Voice advisor Kelsea Ballerini and last season's winner of NBC’s The Voice, Team Kelly’s Brynn Cartelli. The tour continues on Thursday (Feb. 28) in Dallas. But before that, Clarkson will join fellow coaches Adam Levine, Blake Shelton and John Legend on Monday (Feb. 25) when The Voice returns for Season 16.