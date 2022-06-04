Kelly Clarkson Reveals Tracks for Upcoming ‘Kellyoke’ Covers EP

One thing fans can count on when they tune into the Kelly Clarkson Show is the host covering various songs in the opening segment. Now Kelly Clarkson is taking some of her favorite covers from her "Kellyoke" segment and putting them on an EP. The short collection, titled Kellyoke, is set to drop on Thursday, June 9.

"After singing over 500 covers on my talk show, I'm so excited to announce that my new EP #KELLYOKE is coming June 9th," she writes on Instagram. "It will include six covers that I recorded in the studio... and it's available for pre-order!"

Clarkson's "Kellyoke" covers are typically abbreviated versions. Those selected for the EP will be full-length tracks recorded in the studio. The American Idol alum says picking just six songs to put on this album was almost impossible.

“Music is in the DNA of everything I do, so when the Kelly Clarkson Show started we knew it was the perfect way to kick off every episode," Clarkson says in a press release. "Over 500 songs later, and we’re still not running out of amazing artists to pay tribute to. Picking just six was near-impossible, but these songs have been some of my favorites. Thanks for singing along with me y’all!”

Fans will receive an advance cover of Billie Eilish's "Happier Than Ever" when they pre-order the project.

After releasing this EP, Clarkson plans on taking a break. She just wrapped up hosting a new reality show, American Song Contest, and she will not return as a coach for the upcoming fall season of The Voice.

“Girl, for the first time since I was 16 years old, I am taking my summer off,” Clarkson tells E! “And, it’s one of those things, I was like, I feel bad ’cause things come up, but, at some point, you know you just gotta be able to like set the dates and say, ‘Nothing will interfere with this time.’ ‘Cause it’s precious, and especially for a single working mom, like it’s exhausting, you go to work and you come home, and you’re constantly on, like doing something, and it’s nice, you know. I’m just gonna have time with my kids out on my ranch in Montana and we’re just gonna be doing nothing."

Kelly Clarkson's Kellyoke Tracklist:

1. "Blue Bayou" — Linda Ronstadt

2. "Call Out My Name" — The Weeknd

3. "Happier Than Ever" — Billie Eilish

4. "Queen of the Night" — Whitney Houston

5. "Trampoline" — Shaed

6. "Fake Plastic Trees" — Radiohead