Kelly Clarkson returned to the stage in Las Vegas as part of her Planet Hollywood residency on Friday night (Aug. 18), and she had a surprise for the fans in attendance — guest appearances from her two adorable children!

In a fan-shot TikTok video, Clarkson gives her son a big introduction, saying, "My son is seven years old. He picked the coolest song for a dude to pick. I was like, ‘He is destined for greatness just for loving this song alone.'"

She helps calm his nerves by reminding him they dance all the time at home, and after he reveals that the song he chose is "Whole Lotta Woman," they launch into it, with him busting some sweet moves while she belts out the song.

"Give it up for Remy B!" Clarkson shouts at the end, causing the fans to give her son a massive round of applause.

A separate TikTok video shows Clarkson 9-year-old daughter, River Rose, joining her for a fun and very enthusiastic performance of "Heartbeat Song," with the singer looking at her daughter closely to keep her attention and help guide her as they sing together and jump up and down, waving hands in the during the chorus. The performance drew another roar from the crowd, getting a laugh from Clarkson after her daughter yelled, "Thank you everyone!"

“You look gorgeous. You did amazing," Clarkson says before her daughter leaves the stage. "I love you. I’ll see you in a little bit.”

The singing superstar and television personality turned to social media to share a picture of her kids ahead of another planned appearance on Saturday (Aug. 19). River Rose and Remy smile and sweetly embrace as they look at the camera in the heartwarming picture.

"Both of my kiddos backstage getting ready to join me on stage in Vegas," Clarkson writes, adding a heart emoji. "Nothing will ever be as cool and amazing as these two little humans that will always have my whole heart."

Clarkson kicked off her Las Vegas residency at Planet Hollywood Resort and Casino's Bakkt Theater on July 28. It concludes with her scheduled performance on Saturday night.

