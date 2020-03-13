Kelly Clarkson’s TV Show, Las Vegas Residency on Hold Due to Coronavirus Concerns

Kelly Clarkson's talk show and Las Vegas residency have been paused due to coronavirus (COVID-19) concerns.

The sometimes-country star posted the news on social media on Friday (March 13).

"As you may know, production on The Kelly Clarkson Show was temporarily shut down late last night," her statement reads. She also reveals that the kickoff of her Invincible Residency has been rescheduled for later in the year.

"And out of concern and care for everyone's safety, we have chosen to postpone the April 1st opening of my Las Vegas residency," Clarkson says.

The 37-year-old singer was set to launch her 2020 residency at the Zappos Theater inside Planet Hollywood in April — it is now set to launch in July.

"Details regarding ticket replacement are forthcoming and I can't wait to see you this summer," she continues. "For now, please keep your loved ones close, safe and healthy."

Billboard reports that local government in Las Vegas does not have a mandate for limiting the number of people who gather in a space, but numerous Sin City hotels and nightclubs have shut down operations as a precaution due to quick-spreading coronavirus cases.

MGM Resorts was forced to close their day and nightclubs after an employee of Hakkasan Group's Wet Republic Pool Club at MGM Grand reportedly contracted the virus. It is unknown if he had interacted with guests.

The Wynn Las Vegas has also postponed numerous residency shows for acts including Lionel Richie, Diana Ross and Robbie Williams. At the time of this story's publication, there have been seventeen reported cases of Coronavirus in the state of Nevada.