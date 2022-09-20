Paula Abdul Made a Last-Minute Flight Change to Be at Kelly Clarkson’s Walk of Fame Induction

It was an American Idol family reunion as Kelly Clarkson received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Monday, Sept. 19. All three judges from Season 1 of the smash reality singing competition — Simon Cowell, Paula Abdul and Randy Jackson — were on hand to honor the show's very first winner.

It was an event none of them wanted to miss, even if it called for last-minute schedule changes.

"I'm so proud to be here, honored," Abdul remarked at the podium. "I changed my flight just so I could be here. I wouldn't miss it for the world. Kelly, not only the trajectory of your life has changed, but you helped change the trajectory of everyone's lives."

"If anyone can ever say, in your wildest dreams, 'Did you ever think you'd be part of a show that just changed the world?' I'd be a liar if I said yes," Abdul continued, "But you're living proof every day, and I'm the one that would force myself to talk to her and corner her in the elevator. 'Where did you get your training from? You're an opera singer, I can tell.' But I love you."

The former Idol judge arrived during Cowell's speech and just in time to say her remarks before Clarkson received her star.

Kelly Clarkson Honored With Star On The Hollywood Walk Of Fame Getty Images loading...

Clarkson, a Texas native, won the debut season of American Idol 20 years ago, in the very theater that her shiny new star sits just a few feet from. Hollywood's Dolby Theatre, previously the Kodak Theatre, served as the backdrop for the "Breakaway" singer's induction ceremony.

"This is where I won 20 years ago," Clarkson said in her speech, recalling her big win on Sept. 4, 2002. "I feel very lucky and fortunate because I know a lot of talented people that love singing and are amazing at it and writing songs, and even talk show hosts — a lot of people could do that, and I just feel very fortunate that I get the chance."

"There are dreams you didn't know you had and they end up happening and you feel super blessed," she added.

Clarkson's children, River, 8, and Remington, 6, were also in attendance supporting their mom.

Kelly Clarkson Honored With Star On The Hollywood Walk Of Fame Getty Images loading...