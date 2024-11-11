Kelly Reilly’s Incredible American Accent Even Fooled ‘Yellowstone’ Cast
Everyone knows that Kelly Reilly, who plays Beth Dutton on Yellowstone, is British in real life.
Everyone, that is, except her castmates at first!
In a new interview, actor Forrie J. Smith — who plays lead ranch hand Lloyd on the show — confirmed that when Reilly first met her co-stars on the set of the show to begin Season 1 filming, she fooled everyone into believing she was American like her character.
Smith talked to conservative pundit Glenn Beck on Beck's podcast, and Beck admitted he'd had no idea that she was British when he first watched the show. He opined that Reilly is "the best villain character I've ever seen."
Beck then asked Smith if it was true that Reilly had "used an American accent the entire time for like the first week, because she didn't want people to say, 'She's British, she's not going to be able to pull this role off.'"
READ MORE: The Most Epic Deaths in Yellowstone History
"Yeah," Smith confirmed. "I didn't know, either, the first couple of weeks."
He says Reilly couldn't be more different from her iron-willed, often caustic character.
"She is just a sweetheart in real life," Smith raves.
Yellowstone has just returned for the long-awaited second half of Season 5, which Paramount Network has said will bring the show to a close.
Reilly and Cole Hauser — who plays Rip Wheeler on the show — have reportedly been in talks to continue their characters in a spinoff show, but those reports are unconfirmed.
Yellowstone returns every Sunday on Paramount Network.
Sterling Whitaker is a Senior Writer and Senior Editor for Taste of Country. He focuses on celebrity real estate, as well as coverage of Yellowstone and related shows like 1883 and 1923. He's interviewed cast members including Cole Hauser, Kelly Reilly, Sam Elliott and Harrison Ford, and Whitaker is also known for his in-depth interviews with country legends including Don Henley, Rodney Crowell, Trace Adkins, Ronnie Milsap, Ricky Skaggs and more.