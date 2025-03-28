Kelsea Ballerini Speechless After First Entertainer of the Year Nomination: ‘I Feel Seen’

Kelsea Ballerini is struggling to find the words to fully express how she feels about her first Entertainer of the Year nomination at the Academy of Country Music Awards.

The country singer did, however, find a few things to share with her fans on social media to describe the moment.

"I am absolutely speechless," she writes on Instagram Stories. "Being nominated for ENTERTAINER OF THE FREAKING YEAR has been one of my biggest dreams and goals from the very start of this journey."

"I feel so incredibly grateful, and I feel seen by the genre and community I love so dearly," she adds. "This continues to feel like my ten year town year and I can't stop crying happy tears. Wow wow wow."

Her reference to a "ten year town" references the idea that it takes an artist ten years to get their big break after moving to Nashville. Although some are able to sprout up in less time, it takes a decade or more for many others.

Who Is Nominated for ACM Entertainer of the Year?

Ballerini is in a category that is stacked with talent in 2025. As the biggest award given out at the ACM Awards, it's no surprise that the competition is fierce.

Other singers who are vying for the 2025 Entertainer of the Year trophy are Luke Combs, Cody Johnson, Jelly Roll, Chris Stapleton, Morgan Wallen and the reigning winner from 2024, Lainey Wilson.

What Did Kelsea Ballerini Do in 2024?

The 2025 edition of the awards show is based on what artists did in 2024. Ballerini started the year with a collaboration with Noah Kahan called "Cowboys Cry Too." The song was written by both singers and appeared on her fifth studio album, Patterns, which she released on Oct. 25, 2024.

The Tennessee native also made her acting debut in the ABC series Doctor Odyssey. She appeared in one episode titled "I Always Cry at Weddings," playing a character named Lisa Parsons.

The 2025 ACM Awards are scheduled for May 8. The show will air steam live on Amazon Prime Video from the Ford Center in Frisco, Texas. Reba McEntire has already been announced as this year's host.