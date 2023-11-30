Kelsea Ballerini is living in her dream home, but she took a circuitous route to get there. In a new interview, the country singer reveals that she ended up buying her current home in Nashville from Kacey Musgraves in an off-market deal after her divorce from Morgan Evans.

Ballerini and Evans wed in December of 2017, and during an appearance on the Call Her Daddy podcast, she tells host Alex Cooper that she originally wanted to buy the fully renovated 1920s home when she saw it online during the pandemic in 2020.

"I tried to buy this house, and I was like, 'I want a house that feels like I don't have to be a full adult yet.' And I saw this house on Zillow, and I was like, 'Oh my God, this is my house.' I tried to buy it. It didn't work out. Another wonderful, amazing artist bought it," Ballerini shares (quote via People).

She ended up buying a different house just up the street, which she says she "never really loved." After she filed for divorce from Evans in August of 2022, she reached out to Musgraves via text, asking her to let her know if she ever considered selling the house Ballerini had originally wanted.

Musgraves replied "within like a month," according to Ballerini, explaining to her fellow artist that the house had been her "healing house" after her own divorce from Ruston Kelly, but she was ready to move on.

"We didn't use real estate agents. It was woman-to-woman," Ballerini says of the deal.

Celebrity real estate site Dirt.com reported that Ballerini paid just under $2.5 million for the 4-bedroom, 3-bathroom, 3,494-square-foot home in a high-dollar section of Nashville in a deal that officially closed on Nov. 16, 2022.

Ballerini performed on the Grand Ole Opry the day before, on Nov. 15, and she told the audience she had had a whirlwind day that included finalizing her divorce from Evans.

"The truth is that this morning I started my day at the courthouse finalizing my divorce," she shared in a fan video posted online. "And then being nominated for a Grammy."

"And then getting the keys to my dream home," she added, "And now standing in the circle at the Opry ... and sh-t, if that ain't country music, I don't know what is!"

Ballerini has moved on from her marriage with a high-profile romance with Outer Banks actor Chase Stokes.

