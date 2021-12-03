Maybe blondes only have more fun in the summer, because Kelsea Ballerini is now a brunette!

According to her Instagram page, this shade of brown is her natural color. She captioned the photo by writing, "au naturale thanks for letting my blonde hibernate for the winter @marissamartinhair."

Suffice to say, blonde or brunette (or in a Gur Fieri costume on Halloween), Ballerini remains flawless.

It's been a busy fall for the country-pop singer. In November, she won two CMA Awards for her song "Half of My Hometown," featuring Kenny Chesney. She took home the trophies for Musical Event of the Year and Music Video of the Year.

Ballerini also challenged herself to be vulnerable with fans. She released a book of poems called Feel Your Way Through. She tells Taste of Country that this project was an extension of her album, Kelsea.

After releasing that album in 2020, the world shut down due to the pandemic. For Ballerini, music stopped being an outlet for her during that time. It stopped being a place of celebration or connection, which is what she went to music for. However, she still needed a way to process life.

"I kept writing, just without the music," she says. "Very quickly I realized it was something that was a book and something that I wanted to push myself to go deeper and be more vulnerable and more open. And it is. It's all those things."