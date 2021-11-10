2021 CMA Awards Winners — Full List
The first of the 2021 CMA Awards winners have been announced, and there are some surprises among the expected names for country music's highest honors.
The Country Music Association began revealing some of the winners early on Wednesday (Nov. 10), announcing that Kelsea Ballerini and Kenny Chesney had won Musical Event of the Year and Music Video of the Year for their collaboration on "Half of My Hometown." It's Ballerini's first-ever CMA Award.
The balance of the winners was announced during a live broadcast on Wednesday night. The night included huge surprise wins from Carly Pearce and Luke Combs, while Chris Stapleton had the biggest CMAs night, winning Song, Single, Album and Male Vocalist of the Year.
Stapleton and Eric Church led the nominations in 2021 with five each, while Gabby Barrett earned four and Miranda Lambert earned three nominations this time around. Brothers Osborne, Kane Brown, Combs, Ashley McBryde, Maren Morris and Chris Young also had three nominations apiece in 2021.
The full list of 2021 CMA Awards winners is below.
2021 CMA Awards Winners:
Entertainer of the Year
Eric Church
Luke Combs — THE WINNER!
Miranda Lambert
Chris Stapleton
Carrie Underwood
Female Vocalist of the Year
Gabby Barrett
Miranda Lambert
Ashley McBryde
Maren Morris
Carly Pearce — THE WINNER!
Male Vocalist of the Year
Dierks Bentley
Eric Church
Luke Combs
Thomas Rhett
Chris Stapleton — THE WINNER!
Vocal Group of the Year
Lady A
Little Big Town
Midland
Old Dominion — THE WINNER!
Zac Brown Band
Vocal Duo of the Year
Brooks & Dunn
Brothers Osborne — THE WINNER!
Dan + Shay
Florida Georgia Line
Maddie & Tae
New Artist of the Year
Jimmie Allen — THE WINNER!
Ingrid Andress
Gabby Barrett
Mickey Guyton
Hardy
Album of the Year (Awarded to Artist(s) and Producer(s))
29 – Carly Pearce
Producers: Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne and Jimmy Robbins
Mix Engineer: Ryan Gore
Dangerous: The Double Album – Morgan Wallen
Producers: Dave Cohen, Matt Dragstrem, Jacob Durrett, Charlie Handsome and Joey Moi
Mix Engineer: Joey Moi
Heart – Eric Church
Producer: Jay Joyce
Mix Engineers: Jason Hall, Jay Joyce
Skeletons – Brothers Osborne
Producer: Jay Joyce
Mix Engineers: Jason Hall, Jay Joyce
Starting Over – Chris Stapleton
Producers: Dave Cobb, Chris Stapleton
Mix Engineer: Vance Powell — THE WINNER!
Song of the Year (Awarded to Songwriters)
“Forever After All”
Songwriters: Luke Combs, Drew Parker, Robert Williford
“The Good Ones”
Songwriters: Gabby Barrett, Zach Kale, Emily Landis, Jim McCormick
“Hell of a View”
Songwriters: Casey Beathard, Eric Church, Monty Criswell
“One Night Standards”
Songwriters: Nicolette Hayford, Shane McAnally, Ashley McBryde
“Starting Over”
Songwriters: Mike Henderson, Chris Stapleton — THE WINNER!
Single of the Year (Awarded to Artist(s), Producer(s) and Mix Engineer(s))
“Famous Friends” – Chris Young with Kane Brown
Producers: Corey Crowder, Chris Young
Mix Engineer: Sean Moffitt
“The Good Ones” – Gabby Barrett
Producers: Ross Copperman, Zach Kale
Mix Engineers: Chris Galland, Manny Marroquin
“Hell of a View” – Eric Church
Producer: Jay Joyce
Mix Engineers: Jason Hall, Jay Joyce
“One Night Standards” – Ashley McBryde
Producer: Jay Joyce
Mix Engineers: Jason Hall, Jay Joyce
“Starting Over” – Chris Stapleton
Producers: Dave Cobb, Chris Stapleton
Mix Engineer: Vance Powell — THE WINNER!
Musical Event of the Year
“Buy Dirt” – Jordan Davis and Luke Bryan
Producer: Paul DiGiovanni
“Chasing After You” – Ryan Hurd with Maren Morris
Producers: Aaron Eshuis, Teddy Reimer
“Drunk (And I Don’t Wanna Go Home)” – Elle King & Miranda Lambert
Producer: Martin Johnson
“Famous Friends” – Chris Young with Kane Brown
Producers: Corey Crowder, Chris Young
“Half of My Hometown” – Kelsea Ballerini (featuring Kenny Chesney)
Producers: Kelsea Ballerini, Ross Copperman, Jimmy Robbins — THE WINNER!
Music Video of the Year (Awarded to Artist(s) and Director(s))
“Chasing After You” – Ryan Hurd with Maren Morris
Director: TK McKamy
“Famous Friends” – Chris Young with Kane Brown
Director: Peter Zavadil
“Gone” – Dierks Bentley
Directors: Wes Edwards, Travis Nicholson, Ed Pryor, Running Bear, Sam Siske
“Half of My Hometown” – Kelsea Ballerini (featuring Kenny Chesney)
Director: Patrick Tracy — THE WINNER!
“Younger Me” – Brothers Osborne
Director: Reid Long
Musician of the Year
Jenee Fleenor, Fiddle — THE WINNER!
Paul Franklin, Steel Guitar
Aaron Sterling, Drums
Ilya Toshinskiy, Banjo
Derek Wells, Guitar
