Chris Stapleton Wins Male Vocalist of the Year at 2021 CMA Awards

Chris Stapleton is the 2021 CMA Male Vocalist of the Year. The artist won the category during Wednesday night's (Nov. 10) 2021 CMA Awards ceremony, which took place in Nashville and aired live on ABC.

Looking almost embarrassed as he stepped onstage yet again on a night where he had already won Album of the Year, Single of the Year and Song of the Year, Stapleton couldn't do anything but tip his cowboy hat to the audience and shake his head in a mix of amazement and disbelief.

"I don't know what to say," he said, adding a mention that he knew he was running out of show time to say much more. "I'm running out of words."

However, Stapleton did find the words to thank those closest to him, including his wife Morgane and his kids, who he went on to say 'have to put up with me being gone.'

Stapleton was up against Dierks Bentley, Eric ChurchThomas Rhett and Luke Combs in the Male Vocalist of the Year category on Wednesday night.

The Country Music Association held the 2021 CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena in downtown Nashville. The show, hosted for the first time by Luke Bryan, returned to the venue — its home since 2006 — after one year at Music City Center due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

