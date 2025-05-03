Kelsea Ballerini Isn&#8217;t the Only Country Star Wearing a Wig!

Tibrina Hobson/Frazer Harrison, Getty Images

You might want to look a little closer at your favorite country stars these days, because they could be hiding something from you in plain sight.

Take for instance Kelsea Ballerini, who recently revealed to her fans that she has been rocking a wig this year while out on tour. In a social media video, she shed her faux locks, explaining that she did it in an effort to keep her hair from getting wrecked from product and hot tools, night after night.

As it turns out, she's not the only one who is working with hair pieces.

Carly Pearce Wears Wigs on Stage

Carly Pearce revealed her wig habit in a recent video, joking that she felt very "called out" by Ballerini's post. She noted that it takes her friend two minutes to take off her hair, while it only takes herself three seconds.

Evidently, Pearce isn't as gentle when it comes to shedding her hair.

"My sweet friend Kelsea posted a two-minute video where she very delicately, very professionally, very correctly, very gracefully takes her wig off," she starts off saying. "And I feel very called out."

"I feel like I'm clearly not doing it right because this is how long it takes me to take my wig off," she adds before grabbing her hair on either side of her head and ripping it off her head.

She pauses for dramatic effect before stopping the video.

"You can take the girl our of Kentucky, but you can't take the Kentucky out of the girl," she writes in the caption.

Fans Can't Get Enough of Carly Pearce's Wig Video

Pearce received a lot of love and support in the comments section of her video. She even had some fellow country singers chime in.

"But have you ever danced around & it slid off???" Caylee Hammack writes. "I keep getting told to wear wigs to save my hair BUT I'm so scared of swinging my head around & it flinging off into the crowd."

"I just laughed out loud," Lauren Alaina shares.

"HAHAHAHAH I LOVE YOU," Ballerini responds.

"Pls tell me the wig has a name," @amerliatimpson types, to which Pearce revealed, "Coco."

