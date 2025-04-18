For the most part, Kelsea Ballerini has been an open book in her relationship with her fans — until now. The country singer spilled the tea on a secret she that she kept throughout her entire Live on Tour trek, which wrapped April 9.

But if you're thinking this is a pregnancy announcement, let's just put that one to bed: She's not pregnant.

However, she did parade this secret in front of the crowd every single night. In fact, she didn't even try to hide it — it was on full display night after night.

The secret was her hair. Ballerini opted to wear a wig for each of her concert performances, rather than put her hair through all of the styling it would have taken to achieve her flawless look.

As any girl knows, luscious locks can become lackluster strands when they are repeatedly exposed to heating tools and thick products. Now imagine doing that night after night for weeks on end!

The "Penthouse" singer said no ma'am to that damage! She spilled her big secret in a recent social media video.

"Protected my hair, felt like Hannah Montana and got the after show nickname Rufus," she writes in the caption. "Last night of tour shed."

Fans Honestly Can't Believe Kelsea Ballerini's Hair Was Fake

"IT WAS A WIG??? GURRLLL IT LOOKED SO REAL," Dawn writes in the comments.

"The hairstylist who installed this KILLED it," Kenzie Elizabeth adds. "It was unclockable."

"I feel like a Hannah Montana fan right now ... flabbergasted," Ellen Farmer chimes in.

"WHATTTTTTTT," comments Hailey Benedict.

We agree, Hailey.

Others were picking up some Joey King vibes as the wig came off, saying she looks like the Ramona and Beezus actress.

"I've never realized until now how much you and Joey King resemble each other," Katie Copper writes.

"Why am I lowkey seeing Joey King in here," another asks.

"I just realized how much she looks like JOEY KING, wild," Lulu adds.

Next up for Ballerini and her live show hair is CMA Fest, which runs across a June weekend in Nashville. She's also the rookie coach on this season of The Voice, which films its live shows in Los Angeles.