Kelsea Ballerini fell off the stage at a show in Toronto, but honestly, how can you blame her? The stage was moving!

It happened at Scotiabank Arena on Sunday (April 13), and there are so many camera angles you'd think it was an NFL game or something.

Ballerini was singing a cover of Garth Brooks' "Friends in Low Places," her next-to-last song before the encore (per Setlist.fm). The timing of the fall is remarkable — her butt hits the ground just as the final chorus begins.

"Hope your bum cheeks are safe gf," one person writes.

Elsewhere, fans speculated that she'd be feeling that injury for months to come, but several astute fans noticed a problem with the sequence.

See if you can spot it:

Ballerini is singing on a small platform as the songs nears its finish, and suddenly, the platform begins to rise. She must have not noticed, because she spins and steps back, expecting there to be floor there. That's why she lands on her butt.

"Her recovery was incredible," says another TikToker.

Others noticed the lack of help.

"Not. One. Man. Moved. To. Assist," says @cyn_7some.

It's true. Ballerini falls, and nobody even leans toward her to check in.

Here's a better angle, with a great slow-motion effect to illustrate what went wrong:

Afterward, Ballerini owned it, saying, "I'm going to have a nice little bruise to go home with."

Thus ends an eventful tour for this superstar. There were far more highlights — like when she revealed a fan was pregnant —than lowlights, like having to move shows due to sickness and canceling her concert in Las Vegas.

On Instagram, Ballerini reveals how she's feeling.

"And just like that, tonight is the last show," she says. "I don’t have the words quite yet, but while I find them, just thank you."

Currently, Ballerini's tour schedule is strangely empty, with just a date at CMA Fest planned for 2025. That means she's got about seven weeks to ice her tush.

