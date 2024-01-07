Kelsea Ballerini and her boyfriend Chase Stokes have officially been dating for one whole year, and they're as smitten as ever.

On Sunday (Jan. 7), Ballerini hopped on social media to share a round-up of her favorite photos and videos of Stokes. "A whole trip around the sun with my bestie," she gushed in the caption. "Thanks for making me write love songs."

Flipping through the carousel, it's clear that Ballerini's relationship is giving her plenty of sweet songwriting inspiration: From playful hijinks during dinner dates to lowkey, cuddly moments to shots of Stokes supporting Ballerini at her shows, the couple's best moments run the gamut between romantic and silly. Even the annoyances -- like one video Ballerini posted showing her exasperated face as Stokes' snoring keeps her up -- and pretty adorable.

But Ballerini's not the only member of this couple who knows how to celebrate an anniversary. Stokes -- an actor known for his role on Outer Banks -- posted an anniversary tribute of his own to celebrate one year of dating Ballerini, and his was arguably even sweeter.

"One year of lovin you," he wrote simply, along with a carousel of shots of Ballerini, both solo and in couple photos. One of the videos in his round-up shows the two lovebirds duetting at a piano together, while another shows them jamming out to Ballerini's song "Heartfirst" in a car. The latter clip was filmed the first night they met, Ballerini explained in her Instagram Stories, where she shared the video.

Ballerini and Stokes count their anniversary as the day they officially met in person, the singer explained during an appearance on the Call Her Daddy podcast back in November. Their relationship marks Ballerini's first public relationship since her 2022 divorce from Morgan Evans, a split that she documented in her fan-favorite 2023 EP, Rolling Up the Welcome Mat.