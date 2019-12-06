Here Are the Lyrics to Kelsea Ballerini’s ‘Club’

Kelsea Ballerini really lays out her distaste for the club life with her "Club" lyrics. The 26-year-old shares all of the downfalls going out in the new track.

"Club" begins like a slow jam, but quickly turns into a rocking, upbeat track. Ballerini co-produced the song alongside Jimmy Robbins. The lyrics of "Club" detail the struggle of feeling obligated to go out. They're paired with both acoustic instruments and electronic beats, making the song a perfect blend of pop and country.

"Club" follows Ballerini's emotional single "Homecoming Queen?" Both are from the singer's forthcoming studio album, set for release in 2020.

Kelsea Ballerini's "Club" Lyrics:

Yeah, I like my friends / Yeah, I like tequila / I like puttin' on a dress and dancin' with my feelings / I could be the life of any party / I can play along with anybody / But, sorry

Chorus:

I don't wanna go to the club / I don't wanna watch everybody around me try to hook up / And say stuff they don't mean / And get drunk and get cheap / So what's wrong with me? / 'Cause I don't wanna go to the club

I already know it ain't worth it in the morning, oh, oh / And, yeah, I like the high, I just don't like payin' for it / I'm stressin' over conversations / But now that's anxiety that I'm erasin' / 'Cause lately

Repeat Chorus

I don't wanna wake up on the floor of a bathroom / Lookin' at the stamps on my hand like a tattoo / Say I'm never doin' that again if I don't have to / And I don't have to go to the club / So I don't wanna go to the club, nah, nah, nah, nah

Repeat Chorus x 2

I don't wanna wake up on the floor of a bathroom / Lookin' at the stamps on my hand like a tattoo / Say I'm never doin' that again if I don't have to / And I don't have to go to the club