When to Take Down Christmas Decorations? Kelsea Ballerini’s Stance Is Solid

Kelsea Ballerini is adamant about when to take down Christmas decorations. So according to the country star, when is the best time to remove the jolly?

In short, never.

In a video promo for the 2017 CMA Country Christmas TV special, Ballerini explained that her family's Christmas decorations stay put all year 'round.

"I'm from East Tennessee," Ballerini says in the video. "We keep up our Christmas lights all year."

She also believes that listening to Christmas music is a year-round event, and that the Christmas onesie trumps an ugly Christmas sweater for goofy holiday apparel. Indeed, Ballerini's family has a tradition of all donning matching onesies. They even wear them out of the house!

"Every Christmas Eve, my mom gets us obnoxious, embarrassing pajamas, and then we all have to stay in it, even if we leave the house," Ballerini admitted in 2016. "So we’ll go grocery shopping in them, go to church services in them, in our little onesie Christmas pajamas."

So even though Santa never brought her the horse she's always wanted, Ballerini clearly knows how to get in the Christmas spirit!

Stars Pose With Santa: