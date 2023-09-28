Kelsea Ballerini Is a Fan of Taylor Swift + Travis Kelce’s Romance: ‘I Ship It’

Kelsea Ballerini has some personal backstory with both Taylor Swift and NFL star Travis Kelce, so it's no surprise that the country singer has some positive thoughts on the rumored romance between the two superstars.

On the red carpet of the People's Choice Country Awards, Ballerini told ExtraTV that she's not privy to the details of Swift and Kelce's relationship, but whatever the case may be, she's happy for them.

"Listen, I have no skin in this game, but I love Travis. We did SNL together. I love Taylor. We were close for many years. And I want happiness for everyone. So, vibe," the singer said.

Ballerini made her debut as a musical guest on Saturday Night Live in February, and Kelce was hosting that episode. Of course, Ballerini's friendship with Swift dates back much further, to the days when Swift was still in country music and Ballerini was a rising artist herself. The two were friends for quite a while, and Ballerini still counts herself as a fan: She even stopped one of her own shows to ask fans for details about the Eras Tour setlist back in March.

During another red carpet interview with All Access Hollywood on Thursday night, Ballerini echoed her feelings that she simply hopes everyone is happy.

"Oh, I ship happiness. Whoever is happy with whoever, is what I ship," she said. "I adore Taylor. I adore Travis. So if they're happy, I ship it."

Ballerini was a nominated act at the 2023 People's Choice Country Awards, and she also performed "Mountain With a View" — one of the songs off her Rolling Up the Welcome Mat EP — during the broadcast.