Taylor Swift launched her 2023 Eras Tour -- her first headlining trek in five years -- on Friday night (March 17.) Like any other true Swiftie, Kelsea Ballerini is dying to know all the details about the show: So much so that she paused her own sold-out concert to ask the crowd for details.

"I just have one -- I'm gonna stop it after this, but I just have one question," Ballerini said, in the midst of her Friday night (March 17) Heartfirst Tour stop in Atlantic City, N.J. "Is 'Cruel Summer' on the set list?"

According to fan-filmed TikTok video from Ballerini's concert, the crowd cheered an affirmative to her question, and Ballerini responded with a bow. "Wow. That's my Super Bowl," she replied. "Alright, wow. That's all I needed to know. Thank you for that."

Not only is Ballerini's song pick on the Eras tour, but fans don't even have to wait that long in the show to hear it. SetList.fm confirms that "Cruel Summer" turned up second in an ambitious, 44-song set list during Swift's opening night. The Eras show is, as the title suggests, divided up into segments organized by album. Many of the songs from the superstar's early-career country era are included, such as "You Belong With Me," "Love Story" and "Tim McGraw." Swift's much-anticipated, career-spanning Eras Tour is scheduled to continue through early August.

After confirming what she needed to know, Ballerini brought the focus back to her own music: She is currently on the spring 2023 leg of her Heartfirst Tour, which she launched in 2022 and recently extended into July. The singer is also slated to join Kenny Chesney on tour this year. Many of the songs on the Heartfirst trek are off Ballerini's September 2022 Subject to Change album, as well as her recent EP, Rolling Up the Welcome Mat.