Taylor Swift kicked off her much-anticipated Eras Tour on Friday night (March 17) with a performance in Glendale, Ariz., celebrating her first return to the stage in five years with a three-hour-plus, 44-song set that spanned her entire career.

Rolling Stone reports that Swift's carefully well-thought-out show honored each era of her career by not only re-visiting the songs from that era, but also the costuming, set designs and overall feel of each time period, taking fans on a trip through 17 years and 10 studio albums' worth of music and memories.

While her set list slanted heavily in places toward more recent albums including Folklore and Midnights, Swift also gave fans selections from her early country albums with songs including "Tim McGraw," "Enchanted," "Fearless," "You Belong With Me," "Love Story," "We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together," "All Too Well," "Shake It Off" and more.

Swift's Eras Tour made headlines long before she ever hit the stage for opening night at State Farm Stadium. Demand for tickets to the stadium tour was so high that Ticketmaster crashed when the shows went on sale, leaving a large number of fans without access to seats despite the concert giant's prior assurances to Swift's team that they could handle the on-sale. That prompted a national outcry that led to a Congressional investigation into Ticketmaster and Live Nation, and whether their merger and business practices constitute a monopoly.

Scroll through the photos below to see highlights from the Eras Tour opener, and see the set list from the opening night of Taylor Swift's Eras Tour below that, per Rolling Stone and Setlist.fm.

Taylor Swift's Opening Night Eras Tour Setlist:

1. “Miss Americana & the Heartbreak Prince”

2. “Cruel Summer”

3. “The Man”

4. “You Need to Calm Down”

5. "Lover”

6. “The Archer”

7. “Fearless

8. “You Belong With Me”

9. “Love Story”

10. “Tis the Damn Season”

11. “Willow”

12. “Marjorie”

13. “Champagne Problems”

14. “Tolerate It”

15. “…Ready for It?”

16. “Delicate”

17. “Don’t Blame Me”

18. “Look What You Made Me Do”

19. “Enchanted”

20. “22”

21. “We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together”

22. “I Knew You Were Trouble”

23. “All Too Well”

24. “Invisible String”

25. “Betty”

26. “The Last Great American Dynasty”

27. “August”

28. “Illicit Affairs”

29. “My Tears Ricochet”

30. “Cardigan”

31. “Style”

32. “Blank Space”

33. “Shake It Off”

34. “Wildest Dreams”

35. “Bad Blood”

36. “Mirrorball”

37. “Tim McGraw”

38. “Lavender Haze”

39. “Anti-Hero”

40. “Midnight Rain”

41. “Vigilante Shit”

42. “Bejeweled”

43. “Mastermind”

44. “Karma”