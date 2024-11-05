Kelsea Ballerini Is a Bride Gone Wrong in Wild ‘Doctor Odyssey’ Trailer

So far, Kelsea Ballerini has stayed pretty tight-lipped about the details of her guest role on the new ABC drama series Doctor Odyssey.

But a new trailer for the show is filling in the blanks, and offering up some chaotic new details about her episode. Ballerini plays a bride-to-be who's a passenger on the cruise ship where the show takes place. From the clip, it seems that Ballerini and a group of wedding guests are on board the ship together for the big celebration.

Of course, Doctor Odyssey is a medical drama, so it shouldn't be a huge surprise that things are going to take a horrible wrong turn.

"All of this is a lie," one male character dramatically says in one shot, amid a scene of a man lifting up his shirt to reveal a rash on his torso. From there, pandemonium ensues: Crew members and passengers alike panic on board, and at the end of the teaser, a siren blares, and someone says "Code Alpha" — cruise ship code for a medical emergency — over a loudspeaker.

"This is all my fault," Ballerini tearfully says in one segment, while another shows her vomiting into a bowl.

While the bridal storyline is new, Ballerini has previously said that her character on Doctor Odyssey runs into a fair bit of trouble during the episode.

"I am distressed the whole time. There is no resolution for your girl," the singer said on a red carpet in Los Angeles in September, in response to a question about her character on the show. "In my episode, I am screaming, crying, throwing up. Literally."

Doctor Odyssey technically isn't Ballerini's first acting role, since she had a guest spot in Nashville in 2016. Still, she's fairly new to the format — and she's said she had some help from her actor boyfriend, Outer Banks star Chase Stokes.

Ballerini has previously said that she and Stokes are careful about supporting each other without infringing on each other's respective career worlds.

"It's interesting because I feel like, I always call this his world," she told ET in September. "And then as soon as I opened myself up to kinda being like, 'I wanna try this, because it's always scared me, and I'm in this season of life where I'm trying to run toward things that do scare me,' he was like, 'It's not my world anymore. It's just a world that I am in, and you are welcome here.'"