Kelsea Ballerini Refused to Sign This Item for a Fan: ‘Is This Legal?’

Kelsea Ballerini was caught off guard at a recent show when a fan asked her to sign his divorce decree.

The country singer stopped her show to address the man in the crowd after reading a sign he was holding that read, "Will you help me finish rolling up my welcome mat and sign my divorce decree???"

"I would be honored," she replies in the video below, almost like a question, with hesitation in her voice. "Wait, to be clear, this is not your divorce papers."

As the weight of the document starts to sink in, Ballerini starts to second-guess her decision.

"What does this mean, I'm a witness?" she asks, stunned. "Oh, I'm sweating. I'm gonna pass out for sure. Is this legal?"

"I'm so scared," she adds.

In the end, Ballerini decided not to sign the document for a few reasons: The first is that she doesn't understand legal jargon or implications. The second is that she's ready to move past her divorce era.

"Respectfully, I'm really excited to stop being the poster child for divorce," she says with a smile.

Instead, she wrote a sweet little note on the back of the man's divorce decree, which seemed to satisfy him.

When Did Kelsea Ballerini Get Divorced?

The singer-songwriter was married to fellow country singer Moran Evans for five years before they got divorced. The papers were reportedly filed in Aug. 2022, with the separation being finalized on Nov. 15, 2022. She documented this period of her life in her Rolling Up the Welcome Mat EP.

Not long after the divorce, rumors about a romance with actor Chase Stokes started. After denying their connection was more than friendly, Ballerini soft-launched her relationship with the Outer Banks star when she included a photo of the two of them at the 2023 College Football National Championship game in Jan. 2023.

The pair are still dating and recently attended the 2025 Grammy Awards together. Most recently, Ballerini included a few snaps with Stokes in a carousel of photos shared to her social media.

