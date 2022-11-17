Kelsea Ballerini received a nomination for the 2023 Grammy Awards for "Heartfirst," the lead single from her 2022 album, Subject to Change, and to say she was excited would be an understatement — and rightfully so.

The song is up for Best Country Solo Performance, and Ballerini shared her unfiltered, live reaction of the moment she heard the good news.

In a video posted to social media, Ballerini is seen sitting at a restaurant with a small group of people and watching the Grammy nominations announcement live. Upon seeing her name on the list, the country star and the other women at the table burst into screams. Ballerini begins laughing and smiling happily while her team chants, "Going to the Grammys!" She wipes away a few tears before the video ends.

"Hearfirst" is nominated in the Best Country Solo Performance category alongside Zach Bryan's "Something in the Orange," Miranda Lambert's "In His Arms," Maren Morris' "Circles Around This Town" and Willie Nelson's "Live Forever." The nod is Ballerini's third Grammy nomination: She was also nominated for Best New Artist in 2016 and Best Country Album for Unapologetically in 2019.

The Grammy nominations were announced on Tuesday by the Recording Academy via livestream at the the Grammy Museum in Los Angeles. Lambert leads the country nominees with four, and Luke Combs, Morris and Nelson come in second with three each.

Another artist who has the potential to win big on Grammys night is Brandi Carlile, who has a total of seven nominations in the Country, Americana and All-Genre categories. Nelson also picked up an additional nomination for Best Roots Gospel Album for the Willie Nelson Family.

The 2023 Grammys will air on Sunday, Feb. 5 on CBS. See a full list of country Grammy nominations here.