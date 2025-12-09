Kelsea Ballerini's fans adore her, but there is one person that the "Penthouse" singer says "hated" her back in the day: Her high school Spanish teacher.

Ballerini was a guest on Taste of Country Nights, where I asked her if she had ever failed a class in school growing up.

She giggled before answering the question.

Emma McIntyre, Getty Images Emma McIntyre, Getty Images loading...

"I didn't fail, but it was the first time I ever made a C. This is the truth, I was a senior in high school, it was Spanish class, and at the time I was dating someone whose main language was Spanish," Ballerini noted.

Get our free mobile app

Ballerini said she remembers some things from that high school Spanish class because, "My teacher hated me, hated me, because I just could not grasp it.

"She was one of those teachers too, she would be like, 'Does anyone in the class know the answer?'" she recalled.

READ MORE: Kelsea Ballerini Has Regrets About Her Divorce Album

"Half the class would raise their hand, and she would pick someone who didn't have their hand up, and I would just always say, 'Yo, no se,' which is, 'Yo, I don't know.'"

The "Dibbs" singer said that the fact that she always did that made her high school Spanish teacher hate her and have it out for her.

Where Did Kelsea Ballerini Go to High School?

Kelsea Ballerini went to Central High School in Knoxville, Tenn., up until her sophomore year. She then moved to Nashville to pursue music and graduated high school from Centennial High School in Franklin, Tenn.

chs.wcs.edu chs.wcs.edu loading...

It's funny that even though Ballerini was able to somewhat speak to her then-boyfriend, she felt like her performance in Spanish class was so poor that she said, "I was like, 'All of this is wrong, I gotta get out, I gotta get out of here.'"

11 Songs That Sum Up High School Country music's best artists sing about love, loss, hard work, trucks, death, Solo cups and children. Of course, they also sing about high school. Here are the 11 best songs about high school, just in time for back-to-school season. Gallery Credit: Billy Dukes