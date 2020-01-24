Kelsea Ballerini has dropped a new song titled "LA," accompanied by a music video.

The singer details her love/hate relationship with the city of Los Angeles in her latest preview from her upcoming third studio album Kelsea, which is set for release in March. The new track shows off her pop-country sensibility while it paints a picture of how magical a place that the city can, be also how difficult while overcoming the struggles of fame and navigating her way through the music industry in a place that is nothing like her home of Nashville.

"I've got a love and hate relationship with LA / Off the plane, paint my face in the car, park my heart at the valet / I watch the sun sink down over Santa Monica Boulevard / When I'm lonely and I'm missin' home / But other times I feel like my blood is runnin' Cali," Ballerini sings in the first verse.

While the music video visually shows the perfect life that one can have in the city, Ballerini's lyrics call into question if she's cool enough for her friends with "bigger names" and if she's really feeling the city life, being ready to buy "real estate."

The new release gives fans a taste of what's to come from her next record. The album drops on March 20, and she says it's her most personal work to date. The album's first single, "Homecoming Queen?," is currently at country radio. Fans have also heard another new song titled "Club," which expresses Ballerini's dislike of the club scene and her preference for staying home with friends and family.

