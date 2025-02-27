Kelsea Ballerini Unpacks Five New Songs on ‘Patterns’ Deluxe Album

Kelsea Ballerini is adding five new songs to the tracklist of her Patterns album.

The singer announced on Thursday morning (Feb. 27) that she's issuing a deluxe version of the project, which will include the fan-favorite "To the Men That Love Women After Heartbreak," a song that has featured in her live set and was previously available as a digital exclusive download on Patterns.

"It just so happens I wasn't done unpacking," Ballerini wrote when she shared the news, referencing one of her most popular Patterns songs, "Baggage."

Themes of luggage, baggage, packing and unpacking have been a big part of Ballerini's current album cycle. The album's cover art was a photo of the singer on a beach at either sunrise or sunset, sitting on top of a massive pile of suitcases.

The album cover for the deluxe version looks like it might have been taken during the same photo shoot, but no baggage here: Instead, Ballerini's mid-air in a jump as she walks alone along the beach, no baggage — literal or emotional — in sight.

Ballerini's Patterns came out last October, and she's currently promoting the project with a tour. The deluxe version will arrive on March 7.

Kelsea Ballerini, Patterns Deluxe New Tracks:

"To the Men That Love Women After Heartbreak" (Kelsea Ballerini, Jessie Jo Dillon, Karen Fairchild, Hillary Lindsey, Alysa Vanderheym)

"Future Tripping" (Kelsea Ballerini, Alysa Vanderheym)

"Put It to Bed" (Kelsea Ballerini, Alysa Vanderheym)

"Cut Me Up" (Kelsea Ballerini, Jessie Jo Dillon, Alysa Vanderheym)

"Hindsight Is Happiness" (Kelsea Ballerini, Alysa Vanderheym)