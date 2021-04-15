Kelsea Ballerini Thought She Was Texting Kenny Chesney, But …

When Kelsea Ballerini wanted Kenny Chesney to sing on her song "Half of My Hometown," she texted him late one night. The two kept up a correspondence even after working together, so when he stopped responding, she got a little worried.

"I was wondering why he'd stopped responding," Ballerini tells Taste of Country Nights ahead of the 2021 ACM Awards. "I was like, 'Oh my God, maybe I misread the situation. Maybe he's like, 'We're not friends.'' I don't know."

Turns out, it was a case of mistaken identity.

"He got a new number, and he texted me his new number," Ballerini explains, "but I'm really bad at saving numbers, so for a long time, I was texting someone else."

In fact, Ballerini had no clue she wasn't texting Chesney until the new owner of his old number replied. "Finally, I got a text back from this number. He's like, 'I don't know who you're trying to reach, but I'm a real estate agent,'" she recounts.

She didn't share the information about the number's history, but she did track down Chesney's new number. Now, he's in her phone under a code name.

Ballerini and Chesney, both Knoxville, Tenn., natives, will perform "Half of My Hometown" during the 2021 ACM Awards. She is also nominated for Female Artist of the Year at the show, but she's too focused on "trying not to cry or forget the words" to write an acceptance speech for if she wins.

"I think if I ever take an award like that home, I want it to be a pure reaction," she says. "Plus, I overthink everything else in my life."

