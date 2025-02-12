Kelsea Ballerini’s Gift to Her ‘The Voice’ Team Members Ain’t Cheap!

Kelsea Ballerini is not holding back in her first season as a coach on The Voice.

The country singer is giving each of her team members a pair of boots — really, really nice Tecovas boots, actually.

"I thought long and hard about what my team gift would be," she says in a video shared on social media. "What would represent Nashville where I come from? So I got some Tecovas."

"I'm new here," she continues. "I have to show being on Team Kelsea is worth a pair of genuine leather boots."

How Much Does Kelsea Ballerini's Team Gift on The Voice Cost?

Tecovas boots are not just any old pair of boots. Like Ballerini explains in the video, these are genuine leather boots, and the styles she chose for her hopeful contestants retail for $345 a pair.

The women she's coaching will receive the Annie Boots in Sequoia, while the men are each getting the Doc Boots in Cafe.

Ballerini also took the time to customize her gift to make it more of a keepsake for her team members: Each pair of Tecovas boots has been branded with a Voice "V" and "S27" on the heel to represent Season 27 of the reality show.

To take things up a notch, "Team Kelsea" is stamped on the upper part of the boot.

Why Do Coaches on The Voice Give Contestants Gifts?

When The Voice premiered in 2011, this gift-giving concept did not exist. It was Kelly Clarkson who started the trend in 2018, when she wanted to unify her team with matching jackets.

Since then, contestants have gotten clothing, jewelry and even tater tots (we're looking at you, Reba McEntire) from their respective coaches.

Ballerini didn't leave her fellow coaches out of the fun: She gifted each of them a Tecovas Cattleman Fur Cowboy Hat. Each hat comes with a $395 pricetag.