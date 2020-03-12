Kenny Chesney is taking no chances — he's postponing 11 dates of his 2020 Chillaxification Tour due to concerns of coronavirus.

Florida Georgia Line, Old Dominion and Michael Franti & Spearhead are support acts for the tour. The 11 postponed shows include the April 18 tour kickoff in Arlington, Texas, through the May 28 show in Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio. No reschedule dates have been announced yet. A full list of Chesney's tour dates can be found below.

"You can’t take risks without really understanding the consequences," Chesney says. "In times of uncertainty, I won’t take chances with those I love. I can’t imagine, as much as we love being out there playing for the fans, being able to do that through the worry our nation is experiencing."

"So, while we wait to see how this terrible virus is going to impact our country, I think it’s only fair to move these first several dates now. We are figuring some of this out as we go, but I know people buy airline tickets, book hotel rooms — and I wanted to try to give everyone as much time to sort that out as possible."

Thursday afternoon's (March 12) announcement came shortly after Dan + Shay announced their full 2020 spring tour would be postponed. Earlier this week, Zac Brown Band postponed their spring tour due to concerns of coronavirus. A full list of events and tours that have postponed or canceled can be found below Chesney's dates.

The coronavirus has threatened and canceled many public gatherings in America over the last week, including the NBA, NHL and MLB seasons. SXSW and Stagecoach have also been canceled or postponed.

Kenny Chesney's Chillaxification 2020 Tour Dates:

April 18 -- Arlington, Texas @ AT&T Stadium — POSTPONED

April 25 -- Milwaukee, Wisc. @ Miller Park — POSTPONED

May 2 -- Minneapolis, Minn. @ U.S. Bank Stadium — POSTPONED

May 7 -- West Palm Beach, Fla. @ iThink Financial Amphitheatre — POSTPONED

May 9 -- Tampa, Fla. @ Raymond James Stadium — POSTPONED

May 13 -- Southaven, Miss. @ BankPus Amphitheater — POSTPONED

May 14 -- Brandon, Miss. @ BankPlus Amphitheater — POSTPONED

May 16 -- Atlanta, Ga. @ Mercedes-Benz Stadium — POSTPONED

May 22 -- Houston, Texas @ Minute Maid Park — POSTPONED

May 23 -- San Antonio, Texas @ The Alamodome — POSTPONED

May 28 -- Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio @ Blossom Music Center — POSTPONED

May 30 -- Pittsburgh, Pa. @ Heinz Field

June 6 -- Philadelphia, Pa. @ Lincoln Financial Field

June 13 -- St. Louis, Mo. @ Busch Stadium

June 20 -- Columbus, Ohio @ Ohio Stadium

June 27 -- Nashville, Tenn. @ Nissan Stadium

July 11 -- Kansas City, Mo. @ Arrowhead Stadium

July 18 -- Seattle, Wash. @ CenturyLink Field

July 25 -- Chicago, Ill. @ Soldier Field

Aug. 1 -- Inglewood, Calif. @ SoFi Stadium

Aug. 8 -- Denver, Colo. @ Empower Field at Mile High

Aug. 15 -- Detroit, Mich. @ Ford Field

Aug. 22 -- East Rutherford, N.J. @ MetLife Stadium

Aug. 28 -- Foxborough, Mass. @ Gillette Stadium