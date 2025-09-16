Kenny Chesney Recording a New Project That Breaks Away From Country Music
Kenny Chesney was spotted in a recording studio in front of a microphone, recording a new project that breaks away from country music.
The "American Kids" singer is right smack dab in the middle of recording his first-ever audiobook, Heart Life Music, which comes out audibly and in book form on Nov. 4.
Chesney admits it's actually been quite hard getting the vocal recording done, saying, "It takes a lot longer than I thought to record an audio book, or maybe it’s just I would get lost in seeing all the people and places along the way."
The book takes you along the 25-year, Hall of Fame-worthy ride that is Chesney's storied career. A career so enormous that the man himself got lost in the memories.
The superstar notes, "In a way, it’s what I did with my summer vacation: visit all these adventures I’ve had, because when I started to hear the stories, I felt like I was living them all over again."
This book promises to connect all of the dots and reveal more than we might already know about Chesney, his life and career.
Chesney says, "I got to live this crazy dream alongside so many heroes, make great friends. Hearing it come out of my mouth, it’s a lot to take in; I almost wouldn’t believe it if I hadn’t been there."
Granted, there will likely be stories that have to be omitted, but the ones we do get to hear will take us back in our own heads as well, to a time in our lives when things may have been a lot simpler.
When Is Kenny Chesney's Country Music Hall of Fame Induction?
In October of this year, Kenny Chesney will officially get inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame as part of the annual Medallion Ceremony.
How Old Is Kenny Chesney?
Kenny Chesney is 57 years old. He was born March 26, 1968.
