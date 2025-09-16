Kenny Chesney was spotted in a recording studio in front of a microphone, recording a new project that breaks away from country music.

The "American Kids" singer is right smack dab in the middle of recording his first-ever audiobook, Heart Life Music, which comes out audibly and in book form on Nov. 4.

Chesney admits it's actually been quite hard getting the vocal recording done, saying, "It takes a lot longer than I thought to record an audio book, or maybe it’s just I would get lost in seeing all the people and places along the way."

The book takes you along the 25-year, Hall of Fame-worthy ride that is Chesney's storied career. A career so enormous that the man himself got lost in the memories.

The superstar notes, "In a way, it’s what I did with my summer vacation: visit all these adventures I’ve had, because when I started to hear the stories, I felt like I was living them all over again."

This book promises to connect all of the dots and reveal more than we might already know about Chesney, his life and career.

Get our free mobile app

Chesney says, "I got to live this crazy dream alongside so many heroes, make great friends. Hearing it come out of my mouth, it’s a lot to take in; I almost wouldn’t believe it if I hadn’t been there."

Granted, there will likely be stories that have to be omitted, but the ones we do get to hear will take us back in our own heads as well, to a time in our lives when things may have been a lot simpler.

When Is Kenny Chesney's Country Music Hall of Fame Induction?

In October of this year, Kenny Chesney will officially get inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame as part of the annual Medallion Ceremony.

How Old Is Kenny Chesney?

Kenny Chesney is 57 years old. He was born March 26, 1968.

25 Best Kenny Chesney Songs That Prove He's Country Music Hall of Fame Worthy Kenny Chesney 's best songs come from three distinct eras of his career. There are early career singles like "How Forever Feels" and mid-2000s hits like "When the Sun Goes Down," "Summertime" and "Anything But Mine."

What truly separates Chesney — a 2025 Country Music Hall of Fame inductee — from other artists is his third act. Six of the 25 songs on this list of Kenny Chesney's best were released after 2010. It's there he took some of his biggest risks, rewarding fans with some of the greatest lyrical moments and sounds of the 21st century.

We ranked the Top 25 Kenny Chesney songs using chart data, streaming and airplay numbers and staff/reader opinion. The year listed alongside the title is the year it was released as a radio single. The No. 1 song on this list exemplifies the best of what the Tennessee native is capable of. Gallery Credit: Billy Dukes