Kenny Chesney Is Releasing a Book About His Life

Kenny Chesney will document his journey through life and music in a new book titled Heart Life Music, a project coming out this fall.

The story will take fans all the way back to Chesney's childhood in East Tennessee, documenting his upbringing with a single mother and extended family.

Touchpoints including church and sports anchor his early life, but music quickly becomes the dominant factor in this narrative that takes Chesney from small-town Tennessee to stadiums all over the country, with a wide array of destinations and adventures in between.

"I always said I'd never write a book," Chesney admits in a press release. But he says he wanted to document life — and Music City — as he experienced it.

"Too many things happened almost to be believed, let alone lived," he continues, "but I realized with the world moving in such fast forward motion, too much of what made Nashville, the music business and our lives great would be lost to the churn of the next click."

The singer wrote his book with Holly Gleason, a music critic and longtime industry insider who once worked as his publicist and co-wrote his song "Better As a Memory."

"This is not my memoir," Chesney continues, "But something far better. It is almost a love letter to people who shaped and inspired me, the fans who've been there from tiny bars, radio stations who believed when no one else did, a team who just kept coming back, legends who gave me wisdom and opportunities and all the friends who've been there along the way.

"To me, that's where the music came from," he continues. "And this is the story of how it turned into the soundtrack for the way No Shoes Nation lives their lives, too."

Heart Life Music will arrive on Nov. 4, 2025. It'll be out via William Morrow, an imprint of Harper Collins Publishers.