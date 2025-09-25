Get ready to see Kenny Chesney like you have never seen him before.

He is gearing up for a headlining tour, but it's not what you expect. The singer is breaking away from his usual country music show.

The "American Kids" singer took to his Facebook to announce that he will be going on a book tour to celebrate the release of his Heart Life Music book, which comes out on Nov. 4.

So far there are five dates lined up on the Chesney book tour, two of which are already sold out.



Here's Where to See Kenny Chesney on His Book Tour:

Nov. 1 -- Johnson City, Tenn. @ ETSU Martin Center (Sold Out)

Nov. 2 -- Boston, Ma. @ Back Bay Event Center (Sold Out)

Nov. 5 -- Chicago, Ill. @ Bookseller: The Book Stall

Nov. 6 -- Nashville, Tenn. @ Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum's CMA Theater (5:30PM and 8PM)

Nov. 16 -- Miami, Fla. @ Chapman Center

This will mark the first time that the Country Music Hall of Famer has gone out on tour to see his fans without playing country music for them.

It seems as if some of Chesney's fans aren't as happy about his book tour as others are, one fan writes "Ummm Kenny Chesney we love you but want your regular tours back."

Others are wondering what the book tour actually entails.

"I've never been to something like this. KC is my absolute favorite entertainer," one said. "Does anyone know what the event would entail? Would love to buy tickets for Chicago!"

The book itself takes you along the 25-year-long, Hall of Fame-worthy ride that is Chesney's storied career. A career so enormous that the man himself got lost in the memories while writing it.

The superstar notes, "In a way, it’s what I did with my summer vacation: visit all these adventures I’ve had, because when I started to hear the stories, I felt like I was living them all over again."

Chesney promises even more than five book tour dates coming soon. Look for even more dates still to be announced.

When Does Kenny Chesney Get Inducted Into the Country Music Hall of Fame?

Chesney will be inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame in a Medallion Ceremony which is set to take place next month.

How Old is Kenny Chesney?

Kenny Chesney is 57 years-old. He was born on March 26, 1968.

