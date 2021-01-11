Kenny Chesney Is Relaxed Before College Championship Game

While millions of college football fans were on edge for the 2021 College Football Playoff National Championship being held Monday night (Jan. 11), Kenny Chesney—inarguably a sports fan through and through—decided to take the mellow route prior to the matchup.

Regarding the game, which pitted the No. 3 ranked Ohio State Buckeyes against Alabama's No. 1 Crimson Tide and doubtlessly had a bunch of fans in a dither prior to kickoff, Chesney posted a calming photo of himself strolling along the beach wearing a Blue Chair Bay hat. "Spent the day by the ocean getting ready for the @cfbplayoff game tonight," he wrote.

One fan who approved of his laid-back approach was Fox Sports' NFL reporter Erin Andrews, who commented, "Perfect."

Chesney, of course, has a long pedigree with sports, having played in high school and even co-directed and produced a film for ESPN entitled The Boys of Fall which concentrated on the ups and downs of football. He's been a regular on the network for some time, discussing various sports-related topics.

It's not surprising that Chesney is able to keep his cool even with a nail-biter of a college football showdown. He has a whole tour named after chillin'... and after postponing his entire 2020 Chillaxification Tour due to the novel coronavirus, he rolled out the rescheduled dates for his stadium shows in June.

The country superstar will stop at 18 stadiums in 2021; shows in Houston and San Antonio, Texas, were unable to be rescheduled and have been canceled. Chesney's planned lineup of special guests will stay the same: Florida Georgia Line, Old Dominion, and Michael Franti & Spearhead will join him at each of the shows.

